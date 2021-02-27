How to learn next level in PHP

I had the benefit of being a Computer Science undergrad. Ironically, theory classes were always groan-worthy for me when i started college, because I was always better at hands-on, just ‘doing’ and learning by reading code, as opposed to theory-learning.
But it’s the theory classes that taught me the most, and it’s why i consider myself a jack-of-all-trades coder. It’s also why a lot of my answers to “How would I go about” type questions involve pseudo-code, or even… I have forgotten the term… but writing out the steps in english, and then descending through the layers to pseudo-code, and then actual code.
I can tell you how to code a loop in PHP; but if you understand the THEORY of a loop, why and when to use it, you’ve got far more flexibility. You can take that concept, and with just a little bit of syntax learning, can apply it to EVERY language. Having a solid foundation of theory is 95% of the way to coding anything; the last 5% is just the syntax of the language you’re using. (sometimes i change these numbers to 99/1% when explaining it. But you get the point.)