How to learn new technology very fast?

In the old ages when there was DOS then Windows 3, Sometimes I get lucky and find the book I need or someone coming from abroad bring the book I need with him. But most of the time I had to learn from help files.

Then books become easier to be found (Thanks to Amazon.com) but it took me very long months to learn a new programming language. Then later video tutorials become the best way to learn faster than books but today even jumping on new technology from video tutorials will consume alot of time in age that has continues very fast changes.

So I wanted to ask is there really a better way to learn faster ?