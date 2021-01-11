How to learn design?

If you’re talking about the design aspect rather than the dev aspect, then what you’re looking for is UI design and UX design.

UX design (or user experience design) is the process of improving the experience users have with a product. This includes the usability, accessibility, desirability, and value that the product provides.

UI design (or user interface design) is a subsection of UX design that specifically focuses on designing the user interface. This has more to do with colors, typography, UI layouts, graphics, etc.

In Chapter 4 of this post, I briefly talk about some basic visual design concepts that affect UI layouts. I’ll put the TLDR version here:

Typography: Typography is the visual style and appearance of words. It’s one of the methods designers and writers use to represent the tone of their work. From looking authoritative to appearing friendly, you can communicate a great deal of this often overlooked visual principle.

Google’s Material Design website explains typography in great detail: Understanding Typography Color: Just like typography, the colors you use can elicit emotions and reactions from your users. If you can use it correctly, you can create a truly beautiful work of art with your designs. Here’s a great article from Cameron Chapman that explains color theory for designers: Color Theory for Designers, Part 1: The Meaning of Color Contrast: Contrast helps differentiate elements on a page. It’s one of many indicators that tells your users what’s important on a page. Wojciech Zieliñski gives very easy-to-understand examples of how to use contrast in your UI: How to Use Contrast in UI Design Scale: Making elements on a page different sizes help users know what to look for first, second, third, etc… And just like with contrast, it can communicate to users the hierarchy of information. Steven Bradley explains scale well here: How to Use Size, Scale, and Proportion in Web Design Repetition: If you want to gain a user’s attention, you can always use repetition. By repeating the look of an element, you can both gather attention as well as let the user know they have more than one option. Interaction Design Foundation go into more detail in this article: Repetition, Pattern, and Rhythm Balance: As humans, we’re naturally attracted to balance. Visual balance is no exception. From balancing an element to balancing many elements on a page, this principle ties many of the earlier principles together. Steven Bradley talks about difference types of balance in his post here: Design Principles: Compositional, Symmetrical and Asymmetrical Balance

I also often use Dribbble as a source of inspiration when coming up with creative UI designs. Many of them are unrealistic, but still, a great way to get some initial ideas flowing. I also look at what competitors are doing in the same space/industry.

When designing, I often use Sketch, which you can think of like Photoshop but for UI/UX designers. It’s also pretty much the standard visual design tool for our industry.

My best advice for getting better at designing layouts is through studying not only theories but also what other people have designed. Then practice, practice, practice.