How to learn design?

I would like to better at design and building user interfaces.
How do I go about this?
You want to design the look of the interface, the back end or both?
Interfaces for a website or something like IOT projects?
I was thinking about GUI’s in general, but mostly websites.
Are there some theories, that one can study, to learn how to build better layouts?
If you’re talking about the design aspect rather than the dev aspect, then what you’re looking for is UI design and UX design.
UX design (or user experience design) is the process of improving the experience users have with a product. This includes the usability, accessibility, desirability, and value that the product provides.
UI design (or user interface design) is a subsection of UX design that specifically focuses on designing the user interface. This has more to do with colors, typography, UI layouts, graphics, etc.
In Chapter 4 of this post, I briefly talk about some basic visual design concepts that affect UI layouts. I’ll put the TLDR version here:
I also often use Dribbble as a source of inspiration when coming up with creative UI designs. Many of them are unrealistic, but still, a great way to get some initial ideas flowing. I also look at what competitors are doing in the same space/industry.
When designing, I often use Sketch, which you can think of like Photoshop but for UI/UX designers. It’s also pretty much the standard visual design tool for our industry.
My best advice for getting better at designing layouts is through studying not only theories but also what other people have designed. Then practice, practice, practice.
Don’t forget accessibility if you want to build better layouts.