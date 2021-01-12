How to learn design?

I would like to better at design and building user interfaces.
How do I go about this?
You want to design the look of the interface, the back end or both?
Interfaces for a website or something like IOT projects?
I was thinking about GUI’s in general, but mostly websites.
Are there some theories, that one can study, to learn how to build better layouts?
If you’re talking about the design aspect rather than the dev aspect, then what you’re looking for is UI design and UX design.
UX design (or user experience design) is the process of improving the experience users have with a product. This includes the usability, accessibility, desirability, and value that the product provides.
UI design (or user interface design) is a subsection of UX design that specifically focuses on designing the user interface. This has more to do with colors, typography, UI layouts, graphics, etc.
In Chapter 4 of this post, I briefly talk about some basic visual design concepts that affect UI layouts. I’ll put the TLDR version here:
I also often use Dribbble as a source of inspiration when coming up with creative UI designs. Many of them are unrealistic, but still, a great way to get some initial ideas flowing. I also look at what competitors are doing in the same space/industry.
When designing, I often use Sketch, which you can think of like Photoshop but for UI/UX designers. It’s also pretty much the standard visual design tool for our industry.
My best advice for getting better at designing layouts is through studying not only theories but also what other people have designed. Then practice, practice, practice.
Don’t forget accessibility if you want to build better layouts.
If you don’t have any design experience whatsoever or a degree, then I’d recommend following these steps:
1. Set your targets
The starting point for the learning process is to understand your focal area/niche/field.
In general, the design is a multi-faceted area, so make sure to know your wants.
2. Learn the basics (including work tools, UI/UX principles, and others)
Start by learning the foundations of your field, including main design principles, programs, and tools, like Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Invision App, etc. You can definitely find all the information on the Internet, however, I’d recommend enrolling in any trustworthy course to have a comprehensive and structured learning process. However, books, tutorials, and self-study are perfectly fine as well.
3. Watch and copy others.
Then goes practice. I’d recommend starting with surrounding yourself with design, monitoring the latest trends and tools, and copying others. Without trying someone else’s, you won’t find your own style.
Good luck!
P.S. The topic is a huge one, so I’ve described the whole process VEEEEERY briefly.
Hi
I don’t know if this is what you want here in the forum, but I can recommend udemy - I hope that this is not taken as advertising. You can find a lot of good UI UX courses there.
And …
Don’t be fooled by the prices. Regularly every couple of weeks there are strong discounts, so that the courses only cost 10% of the regular price.
First, make sure you know exactly what user experience design is: if you had to describe it in one sentence off the top of your head, what would you say? Understand the difference between UX and UI design, and the role that UX plays in business.
It’s also important to research the UX design job market. Scour job portals such as Indeed to see what kinds of UX roles are available in your area—and the skills and qualities they require. This should also give you an idea of salary ranges you can expect. For a deeper dive into the salary side of things, check out our full UX designer salary guide.
At this stage, it’s all about getting an overview of the industry. Immerse yourself in UX design blogs and pick up a book or two—we recommend starting with The Design of Everyday Things by Don Norman.
The more you read and research, the more sure you can be that UX design is right for you.
Now you know what the industry is all about, you can start to drill down to specifics. Next up is the question: What do UX designers actually do?
From your research, you’ll know that UX design is about solving problems. There’s a specific process UX designers follow to go about finding creative, innovative solutions to design problems. It’s call the design thinking process. There are five steps to this process.
The very first step in the process is to identify the user problem for which you’ll be designing. At this point, you’ll focus on building empathy for the target user, carrying out polls and surveys, and creating problem statements.
Once you’ve defined the problem, you’ll move on to the ideation phase. This is where the creativity begins—sketching ideas on paper, turning them into wireframes and, eventually, prototypes.
After several rounds of user testing, you’ll take your final design to the development stage.
As a UX designer, you’ll rely heavily on tools, so start by familiarizing yourself with the essentials. Again, the toolset will vary from designer to designer—but you’ll definitely need tools for the following:
User research: Survey and polling tools such as SurveyMonkey and Typeform, as well as user research platforms
Wireframing: Sketch, Balsamiq, Wireframe.cc, Figma, and many more. Check out our guide to free wireframing tools.
Prototyping: Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch, and more. Check out our guide to the best prototyping tools for UX designers.
So you’ve done your research and you know exactly what UX design is. You’re aware of how UX designers work, and you’ve experimented with some of the most popular industry tools. At this point, we’ll assume you’ve enjoyed the journey so far and want to keep going.
If you’re serious about a career in UX design, the easiest way to make the transition from newbie to pro is through a structured course. Before you start backing away, let’s be clear: you don’t need to go to university or spend years studying. In fact, employers aren’t looking for tons of qualifications—they just want to see that you’ve mastered the key principles and practical skills.
The right UX design course will take you through the essentials in a logical order and, most importantly, save you from the information overload of the world wide web! Before choosing a course, be sure to conduct thorough research: can you study flexibly at your own pace? Will you be supported by a mentor and a community of fellow learners? Will you work on real-world projects that build up your portfolio, and is there a job guarantee? For a course that offers all of these things, be sure to check out our certified UX Design Course.
In addition to studying key UX design principles and methods, you can also work on developing your “designer’s eye.” Surround yourself with inspiration: check out portfolios on sites like bestfolios.com, the Adobe blog and Dribbble to see what other designers are up to. In doing so, you’ll start to think like a UXer and build up your own ideas of what good and bad design look like.