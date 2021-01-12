How to learn design?

Read and research all things UX

First, make sure you know exactly what user experience design is: if you had to describe it in one sentence off the top of your head, what would you say? Understand the difference between UX and UI design, and the role that UX plays in business.

It’s also important to research the UX design job market. Scour job portals such as Indeed to see what kinds of UX roles are available in your area—and the skills and qualities they require. This should also give you an idea of salary ranges you can expect. For a deeper dive into the salary side of things, check out our full UX designer salary guide.

At this stage, it’s all about getting an overview of the industry. Immerse yourself in UX design blogs and pick up a book or two—we recommend starting with The Design of Everyday Things by Don Norman.

The more you read and research, the more sure you can be that UX design is right for you.

Understand what UX designers actually do

Now you know what the industry is all about, you can start to drill down to specifics. Next up is the question: What do UX designers actually do?

From your research, you’ll know that UX design is about solving problems. There’s a specific process UX designers follow to go about finding creative, innovative solutions to design problems. It’s call the design thinking process. There are five steps to this process.

The very first step in the process is to identify the user problem for which you’ll be designing. At this point, you’ll focus on building empathy for the target user, carrying out polls and surveys, and creating problem statements.

Once you’ve defined the problem, you’ll move on to the ideation phase. This is where the creativity begins—sketching ideas on paper, turning them into wireframes and, eventually, prototypes.

After several rounds of user testing, you’ll take your final design to the development stage.

Learn the most common UX tools

As a UX designer, you’ll rely heavily on tools, so start by familiarizing yourself with the essentials. Again, the toolset will vary from designer to designer—but you’ll definitely need tools for the following:

User research: Survey and polling tools such as SurveyMonkey and Typeform, as well as user research platforms

Wireframing: Sketch, Balsamiq, Wireframe.cc, Figma, and many more. Check out our guide to free wireframing tools.

Prototyping: Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch, and more. Check out our guide to the best prototyping tools for UX designers.

Structure and formalize your learning with a UX design course or bootcamp

So you’ve done your research and you know exactly what UX design is. You’re aware of how UX designers work, and you’ve experimented with some of the most popular industry tools. At this point, we’ll assume you’ve enjoyed the journey so far and want to keep going.

If you’re serious about a career in UX design, the easiest way to make the transition from newbie to pro is through a structured course. Before you start backing away, let’s be clear: you don’t need to go to university or spend years studying. In fact, employers aren’t looking for tons of qualifications—they just want to see that you’ve mastered the key principles and practical skills.

The right UX design course will take you through the essentials in a logical order and, most importantly, save you from the information overload of the world wide web! Before choosing a course, be sure to conduct thorough research: can you study flexibly at your own pace? Will you be supported by a mentor and a community of fellow learners? Will you work on real-world projects that build up your portfolio, and is there a job guarantee? For a course that offers all of these things, be sure to check out our certified UX Design Course.

Get inspired by the best designers

In addition to studying key UX design principles and methods, you can also work on developing your “designer’s eye.” Surround yourself with inspiration: check out portfolios on sites like bestfolios.com, the Adobe blog and Dribbble to see what other designers are up to. In doing so, you’ll start to think like a UXer and build up your own ideas of what good and bad design look like.