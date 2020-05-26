How to know the keywords are promoted or picked by Google in my single webpage

This issue came into my mind and I didn’t get any exact answer to my problem.
I don’t think Google “picks” keywords for a page, as such. It analyses your page to see how closely it matches the search terms for any given search.
This video might help explain:
Thank you so much for your answer.
I’ve been looking throughout my life for my question, but I never felt I could even ask a question on the forums.
2016 was the last time I uploaded my sitemap.
Is that impacting my website ranking of searches.
If it’s still accurate, then there is no need to update it.
Indeed, you may well not need a sitemap at all. (None of my sites has one.)
See https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/156184?hl=en
Thank a lot @TechnoBear
If I have any further questions to ask. Do I quickly use this same chat.
It’s best to start a new thread for each different question.
That means anyone else coming along at a later date with a similar question can more easily find the information they want.
I can also recommend reading Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide. It’s full of useful information.