How to know if this code is on a webpage or not using JavaSpript

I tested the code, I checked each sentence, in my lab live server, to keep learning and see what they bring. ( part of my learning process ) . The code works well with 1 instance.
If I repeat the section 2 times or more ( that is what Is happening on the real site ( I don’t know why ) the function will bring a “false” result. How can I fix this the script ?
Something like this will bring - false- result
<div class='somthing-else'></div>
<div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
<div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
<span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
</div>
<div class='somthing-else'></div>
<div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
<div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
<span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
</div>
<div class='somthing-else'></div>
<div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
<div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
<span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
</div>