How to know if this code is on a webpage or not using JavaSpript

JavaScript
How can I use javascrip to detect if this code is present on that specific webpage?
If the user access to the page, the page will generate this code and will not show this code if the user do not access to the page.

<div class="D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)">
<div class="Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)"></div>	
<span class="C(#fff) Fz($xs)">Recently Active</span>
</div>`

Note: I do not have access to the webpage to change it.

Is there a parent element wrapping this? apart from body?

e.g.

<div id='i-wrap-this'>
    <div class="D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)">
        <div class="Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)"></div>	
        <span class="C(#fff) Fz($xs)">Recently Active</span>
    </div>
</div>

If so, you could target that parent to examine it’s contents/children.

The class names are quite cryptic. Is class="D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)" unique? Unique in that it will only appear with that specific code?

Not particularly pretty, but a first attempt

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
  <meta charset='UTF-8'>
  <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
  <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
  <div class='somthing-else'></div>
  <div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
      <div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
      <span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
  </div>
<script>
  const divs = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('div'))
  const parentClass = 'D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'
  const childDivClass = 'Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'
  const childSpanClass = 'C(#fff) Fz($xs)'
  const childSpanText = 'Recently Active'

  const match = divs.filter(elem => elem.className === parentClass)
    .filter(elem => elem.childElementCount === 2)
    .filter(elem => {
      const firstChild = elem.firstElementChild

      if (firstChild.nodeName !== 'DIV') return false
      return firstChild.className === childDivClass
    })
    .filter(elem => {
      const lastChild = elem.lastElementChild

      if (lastChild.nodeName !== 'SPAN') return false
      return lastChild.className === childSpanClass && lastChild.textContent === childSpanText
    })
    .length === 1

  console.log(match)
</script>
</body>
</html>
Just for the fun of it, a bit of refactoring

  const divMatch = elem => (
    elem.className === 'D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)' && elem.childElementCount === 2
  )

  const firstChildMatch = elem => {
    const firstChild = elem.firstElementChild

    return firstChild.nodeName === 'DIV' && firstChild.className === 'Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'
  }

  const lastChildMatch = elem => {
    const lastChild = elem.lastElementChild

    return lastChild.nodeName === 'SPAN' && lastChild.className === 'C(#fff) Fz($xs)' && lastChild.textContent === 'Recently Active'
  }

  const divs = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('div'))

  const match = [
    divMatch,
    firstChildMatch,
    lastChildMatch
  ].reduce((elems, filterFn) => elems.filter(filterFn), divs)
  .length === 1

  console.log(match)
I think that this part is relevant too.

What techniques exist to check those things when he can’t change the webpage?

Good point.

romeoanc - are you wanting to check the webpage that some other user has visited?

yes, that is the idea, to know who just visited the page.

  • Thanks to rpg_digital, changing the class name would be a great solution. sadly I can not change it.
  • I’m learning JS and I already love it, even that the code won’t work. I’m learning from you as well.
  • Before I posted the question here, I looked on the web ( 2 days) , for similar solution and I couldn’t find one. but the bright side of it is that I keep learning.
Bit of a misnomer really - Javascript can change any webpage. For you. Locally. (This is how things like Tampermonkey work; DOM manipulation and script injection.) The DOM is an object rendered at real-time by the browser, and can be manipulated by, and read by, the browser in real-time.

Javascript can check any HTML code for the existence of elements, when you load the page. Yourself.

So: Can you have javascript find out if you have access? Yup. Absolutely.
Can you make it find out for everyone? Only if they’re running your javascript.

to rpg_digital
I tested the code, I checked each sentence, in my lab live server, to keep learning and see what they bring. ( part of my learning process ) . The code works well with 1 instance.
If I repeat the section 2 times or more ( that is what Is happening on the real site ( I don’t know why ) the function will bring a “false” result. How can I fix this the script ?

Something like this will bring - false- result

  <div class='somthing-else'></div>
  <div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
      <div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
      <span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
  </div>

  <div class='somthing-else'></div>
  <div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
      <div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
      <span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
  </div>

  <div class='somthing-else'></div>
  <div class='D(f) Jc(fs) Ai(c) Fld(r) Mb(4px)'>
      <div class='Sq(8px) Bgc($c-active-indicator) Bdrs(50%) Mend(6px) My(4px)'></div>
      <span class='C(#fff) Fz($xs)'>Recently Active</span>
  </div>