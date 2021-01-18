How to know if my website's structure is perfect?

Can anyone guide me on checking whether my website’s structure is up to the mark or not?
A good start would be to check it with the W3C validators.
HTML: https://validator.w3.org
Many tools are available online to test the structure of a website. The oldest and most popular one is W3C Validator ( https://www.w3.org/ ) to check HTML and CSS errors/warnings.
Another best tool is Google Structured Data Testing Tool ( https://search.google.com/structured-data/testing-tool ).
Hope this is going to help you.
The links to the validators, rather than just the W3C site, were given in my post above.
Note that this does not test the structure of the website, but structured data, which is a separate issue. The tool is also being closed, in favour of the new Rich Results Test.
