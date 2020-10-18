How to know if my website's structure is perfect?

Can anyone guide me on checking whether my website’s structure is up to the mark or not?

A good start would be to check it with the W3C validators.

HTML: https://validator.w3.org

CSS: https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/

Many tools are available online to test the structure of a website. The oldest and most popular one is W3C Validator ( https://www.w3.org/ ) to check HTML and CSS errors/warnings.

Another best tool is Google Structured Data Testing Tool ( https://search.google.com/structured-data/testing-tool ).

Hope this is going to help you.