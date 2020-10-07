How to know if an string has word/s from blacklist, using javascript

JavaScript
#1

How to use javascript to check if an string contain words from a blacklist,
I was think to create a whitelist as well to run with this script.
I want to remove spaces from the beginning and the end of the bios and / or check for other characters.

Note: I do not have access to the webpage to change it.

// tests bio info
// -----------------  
// bio = ''This is a string. 👏'; // false 
// bio = 'I'm a Freelance translator' ;  //  true
// bio = 'application developer' ; //  false 
bio = 'I use apple-cyder everyday  💁 ' ; //  true
// bio = 'every day I listen The Beatles on the radio' ; // true


const blacklist = [
  'trans',
  'apple',
  'beer',
  "beat",
 ];

for (item of blacklist) {
  if (bio.toLowerCase().indexOf(item) !== -1) {
    
       console.log("%cThis bio matched blacklist keyword %c"+item,"color: red; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold","color: blue; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold ");	
  
  }
}
console.log("%cDone with this Bio ","color: Black; font-size: 14px; font-weight:bold ");