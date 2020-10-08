How to know if an string has one or more words from blacklist or whitelist, using javascript

How to use javascript to check if an string contain words from a blacklist,
I was think to create a whitelist as well to run with this script.
I want to remove spaces from the beginning and the end of the bios and / or check for other characters.
Note: I do not have access to the webpage to change it.
// tests bio info
// -----------------
// bio = ''This is a string. 👏'; // false
// bio = 'I'm a Freelance translator' ; // true
// bio = 'application developer' ; // false
bio = 'I use apple-cyder everyday 💁 ' ; // true
// bio = 'every day I listen The Beatles on the radio' ; // true
const blacklist = [
'trans',
'apple',
'beer',
"beat",
];
for (item of blacklist) {
if (bio.toLowerCase().indexOf(item) !== -1) {
console.log("%cThis bio matched blacklist keyword %c"+item,"color: red; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold","color: blue; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold ");
}
}
console.log("%cDone with this Bio ","color: Black; font-size: 14px; font-weight:bold ");