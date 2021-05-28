How to keep the blurred background, but not full size pic if scroll outside the main pic

It’s been awhile since I’ve been here as I’ve been working three part-time jobs. Now I’m down to one job… whew! So I’m back to refining my website that several of you help me with a few months ago.

http://www.moskovita-photography.com/

I like the way it’s setup when you scroll outside the main photo at the top where it’s blurry, it shows the full size photo. BUT, I find it confuses a lot of people that visit the site. I found that out as some friends & clients told me such as this one:

Jason Kravitz May 1 • 8:28pm

I can empathize with having an old site that could use a make-over. Your images are stunning. I feel like this site doesn’t fully do them justice. The UI control is not intuitive to me and a bit frustrating. Like it starts with Mountains and Lakes but as soon as I roll the mouse down it seems to change the whole gallery when I hover over another tab so that I’m not sure where I am. If I try to roll off that control to see the thumbnails, it just shows a large version of the image and then I have to roll back into the grid but may or may not accidentally switch the category again. I’d consider using a more familiar user pattern like clickable menus vs roll-over and maybe rethink the whole click to the large image that is under the UI. It’s kind of cool and different but also may cause people to leave your site if they can’t figure it out.

So what I want is the main photo at the top to stay the same size and the blurred part also to stay the same filling the screen without it becoming full size photo when I scroll off the photo to the side. I like the way that looks anyways. So how do I change that in my coding? It’s been a few months so I forgot where it was in coding. Since that former post was closed, I couldn’t ask the question there:

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/methods-for-displaying-gallery-images-with-titles/354087/90

Thanks!