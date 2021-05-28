How to keep the blurred background, but not full size pic if scroll outside the main pic

It’s been awhile since I’ve been here as I’ve been working three part-time jobs. Now I’m down to one job… whew! So I’m back to refining my website that several of you help me with a few months ago.
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/

I like the way it’s setup when you scroll outside the main photo at the top where it’s blurry, it shows the full size photo. BUT, I find it confuses a lot of people that visit the site. I found that out as some friends & clients told me such as this one:

Jason Kravitz May 1 • 8:28pm

I can empathize with having an old site that could use a make-over. Your images are stunning. I feel like this site doesn’t fully do them justice. The UI control is not intuitive to me and a bit frustrating. Like it starts with Mountains and Lakes but as soon as I roll the mouse down it seems to change the whole gallery when I hover over another tab so that I’m not sure where I am. If I try to roll off that control to see the thumbnails, it just shows a large version of the image and then I have to roll back into the grid but may or may not accidentally switch the category again. I’d consider using a more familiar user pattern like clickable menus vs roll-over and maybe rethink the whole click to the large image that is under the UI. It’s kind of cool and different but also may cause people to leave your site if they can’t figure it out.

So what I want is the main photo at the top to stay the same size and the blurred part also to stay the same filling the screen without it becoming full size photo when I scroll off the photo to the side. I like the way that looks anyways. So how do I change that in my coding? It’s been a few months so I forgot where it was in coding. Since that former post was closed, I couldn’t ask the question there:
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/methods-for-displaying-gallery-images-with-titles/354087/90

Thanks!

Sorry you lost me there:)

So what I want is the main photo at the top to stay the same size

The same size as what? I assume you are talking about the image in the white lined box at the top. i don’t understand what you are asking for. The image fits the box as best it can without losing its aspect ratio. We discussed this in your original thread and you didn’t want to cover the whole area because it would crop your photo. I feel though you may be asking a different question altogether.

Or are you simply asking that you want the background image to remain blurred at all times and for the gallery not to disappear when you scroll to the side?

I agree with some of the comments by Jason which is why on the original demo I coded for you there were some instructions visible.

I also notice that you changed the body background to ‘contain’ which is going to leave white gaps at the side or top depending on aspect ratio.

The hover gallery effect is basically the same one that you originally had (which I believed was borrowed from Stu Nichols old site). Hover galleries are quite hard to use and a click version would be more accessible but once again would require quite a bit of updating to achieve.

It would also be a benefit if smaller thumbnail images were used and the large image loaded when necessary otherwise the page becomes quite sluggish. These were issues mentioned in the other thread.:slight_smile:

Let me know what needs changing and I will try to help. :wink:

If that’s what you meant then just remove this code:

 @media (min-width:1250px) and (any-hover: hover) {
	.bodybg:hover + .wrap{opacity:0;}

	.bodybg:hover:after {
		filter: blur(0px);
   	background-size: contain;
	}
}
What I want is the main pic at the top and gallery to stay the same and not change to full size when I scroll off it. Like you see here:

I like the blurred background that surrounds the main photo at the top.

No matter what gallery photo I choose, I want it to look like this and not change to full size

I don’t want this anymore where the gallery disappears… I like it but it appears to confuse too many people that look at my site.

