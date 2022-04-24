How to keep skin healthy during ramadan

If you’re ready to level up your daily skincare routine, Some essential products are a must: facial cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. If you’re over the age of 35 and committed to keeping skin looking as healthy, radiant, and fresh as possible as you age, you’ll want to add in a few additional skincare steps (exfoliate, hydrate, treat), which we’ll share as well in this blog.

As you start exploring skincare products, remember that quality counts. Especially in a minimalist skincare regimen, efficacious ingredients are essential to get the results you want. Read on to discover how these basic and upgraded skincare routines can level up your beauty regimen.

Creating an Effective, Simple Skincare Routine

Number One : Cleanse

During the day, your skin goes through a lot. Dead skin cells form on the surface. Dirt, oils, and impurities collect there, too. This is why our Skin Health Experts recommend beginning and ending each day by washing your face with the right cleanser for your skin type or concern. By effectively and consistently cleansing your skin, you improve your ability to avoid clogged pores, breakouts, and premature aging. By making cleansing a part of your AM and PM skincare routine, you can help rid your skin of these irritants, and in return, keep it healthy-looking and glowing. Beginning your daily skincare routine with a clean base will allow the rest of your skincare Product to soak in better and cause them to be more effective overall.

Number Two : Hydrate

Want to see fine lines disappear in an instant? Don’t reach for a thick, heavy cream. Opt for a juicy dose of hydration with a product expertly formulated with Hyaluronic Acid to instantly smooth, firm and plump, making those visible lines and wrinkles all but disappear! While this is beyond a basic skincare step, it has such instantly transformative results that you may want to consider adding one minute to your AM and PM routine and hydrate your skin. you bring home the power of a clinic Oxygen facial for boosted, refreshed-looking skin at home.

Number Three : Moisturize

Now that you’ve cleansed, hydrated, and treated skin, it’s time to seal in all those efficacious ingredients with the right moisturizer for your skin type or skin need. Moisturize Your Skin that can turn back time to your skincare routine. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, works to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin firmness. Have oily skin and want to avoid breakouts without over drying skin? Moisturizer is expertly formulated to do just that!

Number Four : Protect

Now that you’ve loaded your skin up with antioxidants and moisture, it’s time to protect it from the day ahead. When simplifying your skincare routine, don’t ditch the sunscreen. Why? Sunscreen is a way to protect your skin cells and acts as armor against the outside world - especially harmful UV rays. Our Skin Health Experts stress the importance of sunscreen this way – if 80% of premature aging is caused by the sun, wouldn’t you apply SPF every day to prevent and protect your beautiful skin? (The answer is Yes!)

When choosing which sunscreen to incorporate into your basic skincare routine, we recommend applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more. An SPF of 30 or higher will help protect your skin from premature aging and harmful irritants [2]. Interested in learning how to brighten dark spots or prevent sun spots from surfacing later on? Look no further than a quality sunscreen to protect your skin.

Make the most out of your simple skincare routine by absorbing and deflecting the sun’s UV rays.

