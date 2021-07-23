How to keep scroll position in table on page refresh

I am using the following to display a table with horizontal and vertical scroll bars along with the top row and first column being frozen
The table is inside a div and that div gets refreshed every few seconds. After the refresh, both scroll bars do not stay at the position they were in last. Is there any way to keep these scroll bars after a div refresh?
<style>
.vertical {
writing-mode: vertical-rl;
transform:rotate(-180deg);
padding:6px 6px 10px 6px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
.intro {
max-width: 1280px;
margin: 1em auto;
}
#table_grid {
position: relative;
width:100%;
z-index: 1;
margin: auto;
overflow: auto;
height: 500px;
}
#table_grid table {
width: 100%;
min-width: 500px;
margin: auto;
border-collapse: collapse;
border-spacing: 0;
}
#table-wrap {
position: relative;
}
#table_grid th,
#table_grid td {
padding: 5px 10px;
background: #fff;
vertical-align: top;
}
#table_grid thead th {
color: #fff;
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
background: #f8f8f8;
}
/* safari and ios need the tfoot itself to be position:sticky also */
#table_grid tfoot,
#table_grid tfoot th,
#table_grid tfoot td {
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
bottom: 0;
color: #fff;
z-index:4;
}
th:first-child {
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
left: 0;
z-index: 2;
}
thead th:first-child,
tfoot th:first-child {
z-index: 5;
}
/*Highlight rows*/
#table_grid tr:hover,
#table_grid tr:hover td {
background-color: rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5);
}
/*Highlight rows including header
#table_grid tr:hover th,
#table_grid tr:hover td {
background-color: rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5);
}
*/
#table_grid tr:hover th:hover,
#table_grid tr:hover td:hover {
background: #f0f0f0;
}
#table_grid col {
background: #f8f8f8;
}
#table_grid col.hover {
background: #ccc;
}
#table_grid th.hover {
background: #ffffff;
}
#table_grid tr:first-child th:first-child { border-top-left-radius: 10px; }
#table_grid tr:first-child th:last-child { border-top-right-radius: 10px; }
#table_grid tr:nth-child(-n+4) .tooltip_pairing_frozen_column_right {
top:0;
bottom:auto;
}
#table_grid table tr .tooltip_pairing_frozen_column_right {
top:auto;
bottom:0;
}
#table_grid th:hover{z-index:3;}
</style>