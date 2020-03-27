How to keep access_token parameter from login for next post requests

Hello,
In swagger With api 3 version I have login described for laravel 6 app as :
/login:
post:
tags:
- user login
summary: User login
responses:
'200':
description: Successful login
content:
application/json:
schema:
$ref: '#/components/schemas/UserLogin'
'400':
description: Invalid login
operationId: postLogin
requestBody:
description: Login user fields
required: true
content:
application/x-www-form-urlencoded:
schema:
type: object
properties:
email:
type: string
default: admin@site.com
password:
type: string
default: 111111
required:
- email
- password
and if login is successfull amonth returned data I have access_token field.
With schema described as :
components:
schemas:
UserLogin:
properties:
access_token:
type: string
user:
$ref: '#/components/schemas/UserLogin'
token_type:
type: string
user_avatar_path:
type: string
usersGroups:
type: array
expires_in:
type: integer
I need to use this access_token value for next post requests to get access to authorized pages.
How can I do this in swagger. Seems I can not copypaste access_token value from login requeest for
my post requests, asthey do not access_token parameter ?
Thanks!