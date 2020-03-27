How to keep access_token parameter from login for next post requests

Hello,

In swagger With api 3 version I have login described for laravel 6 app as :

/login: post: tags: - user login summary: User login responses: '200': description: Successful login content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/UserLogin' '400': description: Invalid login operationId: postLogin requestBody: description: Login user fields required: true content: application/x-www-form-urlencoded: schema: type: object properties: email: type: string default: admin@site.com password: type: string default: 111111 required: - email - password

and if login is successfull amonth returned data I have access_token field.

With schema described as :

components: schemas: UserLogin: properties: access_token: type: string user: $ref: '#/components/schemas/UserLogin' token_type: type: string user_avatar_path: type: string usersGroups: type: array expires_in: type: integer

I need to use this access_token value for next post requests to get access to authorized pages.

How can I do this in swagger. Seems I can not copypaste access_token value from login requeest for

my post requests, asthey do not access_token parameter ?

Thanks!