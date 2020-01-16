How to keep a DIV from moving when page/screen size changes

There are 2 reasons I don’t want to use flexbox:
- I only want to use code that is fully supported by all browsers and most versions. Flexbox is still not fully supported by IE.
- It has taken me 2 years as a non-coder to build my site. Quite a bit of that time has been spend re-doing work when I have learned newer or more correct coding methods – its been long enough now and I want to launch the site. I currently don’t want to spend months rebuilding the site to accept flexbox.
I am using display block and in-line block.
Here is a page where I can give you an example:
https://www.minisgallery.com/index_pre.php?id=icons-of-the-realms
If you resize the page, the Set descriptions on the right, start popping below the icons on the left. (Walking Statue of Waterdeep) will be one of the first ones to do this.
Here is the code behind this (with the PHP stripped):
<div class="tabsMenuContainerSingle">
<a href="">'
// Create Main Tab Box
<div class="tabContainer">
// Create Image Box
<div class="tabImageBox">
<img src="" width="50" height="50" align="bottom" border=0 alt="icon">
</div>
// Create Info Box
<div class="tabDetailsBox">
// Row 1 - Tab Name
<p class="tabDetailsNameLine">
</p>
// Row 2 - Info 1
<p class="tabDetailsInfoLine">
</p>
// Row 3 - Show New Info from Info3, otherwise show Info2
<p class="tabDetailsInfoLineNew">
<img src="" height="16" valign="bottom">
</p>
</div> // Create Info Box
</div> // Create Main Tab Box
</a>
</div>
And here is the mess that is my CSS
/* TABS MENU */
/* Container for Single Column menu of Set Tabs */
.tabsMenuContainerSingle {
max-width: 414px;
height: auto;
background: #aeaeae;
border: 2px solid #585858;
border-radius: 5px;
text-align: center;
margin: 16px auto 0;
/* padding: 2px;
display: block;
box-sizing: content-box;
}
/* ELEMENTS of Main Container*/
/* Title of Set */
.tabsMenuTitle {
width: auto;
height: auto;
border: 0;
color: #620000;
font-size: 24px;
font-weight: bold;
font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
text-align: center;
text-transform: uppercase;
display: block;
padding-top: 1px;
padding-bottom: 1px;
}
/* Container for Tab */
.tabContainer {
border: 2px solid #620000;
border-radius: 4px;
height: auto;
max-width: 407px;
width: 100%;
background-color: #ffffff;
padding: 1px;
text-align: left;
display: inline-block;
margin: 3px;
vertical-align: top;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.tabContainer a:link {text-decoration: none; color: #0000ff;}
.tabContainer a:visited {text-decoration: none; color: #0000ff;}
.tabContainer a:hover {text-decoration: none; color: #0000ff; background-color: #f8c1c0;}
.tabContainer a:active {text-decoration: none; color: #0000ff;}
.tabContainer:hover {background-color: #f8c1c0;}
.tabContainerBlank {
border: solid 2px transparent;
height: auto;
max-width: 407px;
width: 100%;
text-align: left;
display: inline-block;
margin: 3px;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* ELEMENTS for Tab */
/* Image - 1st element on left side */
.tabImageBox {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
display: inline-block;
text-align: left;
vertical-align: top;
}
/* Info Container - 2nd element on right side of Image */
.tabDetailsBox {
/* width: calc(100% - 52px); */
height: auto;
display: inline-block;
padding-left: 2px;
}
/* ELEMENTS for Tab Info Container */
.tabDetailsNameLine {
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: bold;
font-style: normal;
color: #0000ff;
font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
margin-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 0;
display: block; /* added to test */
}
.tabDetailsInfoLine {
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
color: #000000;
font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
margin-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 0;
display: block; /* added to test */
}
.tabDetailsInfoLineNew {
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
color: #000000;
font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
margin-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 0;
display: block; /* added to test */
background: #ffff00;
}