How to keep a DIV from moving when page/screen size changes

Newbie coder here.

I want to accomplish the following task without using flexbox.

I have 3 DIVs:

Master Container. It sets the max width and minimum height for the area.

Left Container. It will contain a 50px by 50px graphic.

Right Container. I want it span the area from the grapic to the right side of the master container.

The Issue:

The right container contains various lines of text. The problem is, once the text reaches all the way to the right side, then the entire Right Container, moved under the Left Container.

Rather than post my code and figure out what I am doing wrong – I would rather start from scratch and learn the best way to set up what I am trying to do. I am also trying to avoid using a table environment.

This container, is one of many containers that is created via dynamic content.

Any help / guidance / links would be greatly appreciated.