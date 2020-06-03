How to keep a collapsible menu open

#1

New coder here trying to work with an piece of code that is not mine. I only know very limited javascript, so I am not sure how to achieve what I want. My page is also being coded in PHP, but I don’t think any PHP applies to this issue.

My page basically has 2 sections. Section 1, is a collapsible menu on the left side of the screen. Section 2 is the remainder of the screen.

When I make a selection from the menu, it targets back to the page and passes a variable on the URL. What appears on Section 2 depends on the variable passed.

However, right now when I do this with the existing code I have, when I make a selection on the expanded area of the menu, then it all collapses when the page reloads.

How do I keep the menu section open that I was currently on?

I believe it will involve saving a variable – based on what I have been reading, I think I would like to save the variable via session (sessionStorage).

	<div class="actions-menu">
		<button type="button" class="collapsible">My Collections</button>
		<div class="content">
			<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_view">View My Collections</a></p>
			<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_add">Add a Set</a></p>
			<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_edit">Edit a Set</a></p>
			<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_delete">Delete a Set</a></p>
		</div>
		<button type="button" class="collapsible">Gallery Tags</button>
		<div class="content">
			<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=tag_mini">Add Tags to a Mini</a></p>
			<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=tag_names">Add Tag Names</a></p>
            <p class="submenu"><a href="">Add Tag Types</a></p>
        </div>

		<script>
			var coll = document.getElementsByClassName("collapsible");
			var i;

			for (i = 0; i < coll.length; i++) {
			  coll[i].addEventListener("click", function() {
				this.classList.toggle("active");
				var content = this.nextElementSibling;
				if (content.style.display === "block") {
				  content.style.display = "none";
				} else {
				  content.style.display = "block";
				}
			  });
			}
		</script>
	</div>
#2

Here’s some good information on using session storage.

You’ll want to do two things:

  1. When the page loads check if session storage has information about the menu. If it’s there, then do something.
  2. When a menu selection is made, add that info to the session storage.
#3

Thank you for that link Paul. That really helps me with the syntax needed for using sessionStorage.

I’m not sure how to use this though with the code example that I used though.

When using sessionStorage.setItem(‘key’, ‘value’); I’m not sure how to integrate it. My value I guess is going to be “block” but I don’t have a key to assign that to. Could you please indicate how I would integrate this into the code. I just can’t figure it out.

#4

As it’s information about the menu that you’re wanting to save, a key of “leftmenu” is suitable.
The value can be a unique id of the menu item that was selected.

#5

Something similar: