How to invoke a function directly in a compositing object?

JavaScript
#1

Hi community,

I use the composition to create my object rather than prototyping.

My question : is it possible to invoke directly the function “fight” in the object to avoid these extra line
player.fight()” ?

Thanks for your response.

const can_fight = (state) => ({
	fight: () => {
		console.log(`${state.name} fight!`);
		state.damage--;
	}
})

export const Player= (name) => {
	let state = {
		name,
		damage: 100,
	}
	return Object.assign(
		state,
		can_fight(state),
	);
}

let player = Player("Joe")
player.fight()
#2

You can just call can_fight in the Player definition right before the return.

But at the end this makes not much sense for me.

What is the advantage of composing the object instead of defining a class and create an instance? For me your code is much less readable then a standard class definition, but this might be my personal meaning.