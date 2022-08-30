How to invoke a function directly in a compositing object?

Hi community,
I use the composition to create my object rather than prototyping.
My question : is it possible to invoke directly the function “fight” in the object to avoid these extra line
“player.fight()” ?
Thanks for your response.
const can_fight = (state) => ({
fight: () => {
console.log(`${state.name} fight!`);
state.damage--;
}
})
export const Player= (name) => {
let state = {
name,
damage: 100,
}
return Object.assign(
state,
can_fight(state),
);
}
let player = Player("Joe")
player.fight()