How to integrate your existing website with a SaaS booking engine?

You haven’t said which type of booking engine. Hotels? Air travel? Tourism packages? Car Rentals? All in one?

You can find a list of options just by searching for SaaS travel booking engines. Here is a list that lists some and what each one offers. If you can clarify what you are looking for, perhaps we can narrow it down for you.

https://www.softwareadvice.com/travel-agency/

P.S. I worked as a dev in the travel industry for a number of a years so I know the finer points about what you might need.