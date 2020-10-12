How to integrate PayPal Standard API for Credit/Debit Card in codeigniter

Hi there I trying to integrate paypal standard api to receive payment through paypal to paypal and VISA,MasterCard,AMEX and Discover to paypal as well
and I use the following SDK
I see tutorials in youtube that how to integrate paypal in codeigniter
but in my case I don’t want only express checkout I want all method as above I mention actually I want ask which sample code I have to use for make payment using debit/credit card I use CreatePaymentUsingPaypal.php for paypal to paypal one
basically I want know a clear roadmap of card payment method.
Thank you,