How to integrate a website contact form and connect with Google Sheets

I try to integrate website form and publish a content from website form into Google system.

Is it API connection to store all form inputs and combine all responses as gathered which can be sent directly into a Google Sheets spreadsheet?

Wouldn’t it be easier to use Google Forms ?

If not, then yes you should probably use an API to write to Google Sheets, see https://developers.google.com/sheets/api/quickstart/php

read this and MAYBE you will find out.