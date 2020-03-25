How to install xdebug in centos 7?

I am using centos 7 & apache server, for remote debug purpose in VS Code how to install and configure xdebug in Live GoDaddy VPS server?
PHP version : 5.6
yum update
yum install xdebug-bin
than just edit
/etc/xdebug/global.conf, save it and dont forget to
systemctl xdebud restart
