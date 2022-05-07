How to install this iframeresizer plugin?

I am having hard time understanding the documentation here.
I didn’t figure out what to do after downloading and extracting the zip in my web application root.
I tried to load the iframe this way, but it doesn’t work.
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<iframe id="myIframe" src="https://example.com/pjcrcf/index.php" width="100%" frameBorder="0" id="prcf_iframe"></iframe>
<script>
mw.loader.load("/iframe-resizer/js/iframeResizer.contentWindow.min.js");
const iframes = iFrameResize( [#myIframe] );
</script>
</body>
</html>