How to install this iframeresizer plugin?

JavaScript
#1

I am having hard time understanding the documentation here.

I didn’t figure out what to do after downloading and extracting the zip in my web application root.

I tried to load the iframe this way, but it doesn’t work.

<html>
	<head>
	</head>
	<body>
		<iframe id="myIframe" src="https://example.com/pjcrcf/index.php" width="100%" frameBorder="0" id="prcf_iframe"></iframe>
		<script>
			mw.loader.load("/iframe-resizer/js/iframeResizer.contentWindow.min.js");
			const iframes = iFrameResize( [#myIframe] );
		</script>
	</body>
</html>