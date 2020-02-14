How to install PhpMyadmin with Nginx

The link that you gave actually gives an example of what they mean.

The “server block” is an area of your nginx config file which starts with the word “server”. Here’s an example of the server block at the nginx site:

http { index index.html; server { server_name www.domain1.com; access_log logs/domain1.access.log main; root /var/www/domain1.com/htdocs; } server { server_name www.domain2.com; access_log logs/domain2.access.log main; root /var/www/domain2.com/htdocs; } }

Your conf file will look a bit different, but it should have a server block.

At the linuxize page, they tell you to add a config file for phpmyadmin ( /etc/nginx/snippets/phpmyadmin.conf ), and then edit your nginx conf file to include a reference to it. They say the conf file is /etc/nginx/conf.d/domain.com.conf , but yours will probably be named something different):

server { # . . . other code include snippets/phpmyadmin.conf; # . . . other code }