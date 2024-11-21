How To Install and Configure GitLab on Ubuntu

GitLab is an open-source application primarily used to host Git repositories, with additional development-related features like issue tracking. It is designed to be hosted using your own infrastructure, and provides flexibility in deploying as an internal repository store for your development team, a public way to interface with users, or a means for contributors to host their own projects.

Command used

sudo apt install ca-certificates curl openssh-server postfix tzdata perl

cd /tmpcurl -LO https://packages.gitlab.com/install/repositories/gitlab/gitlab-ce/script.deb.sh

less /tmp/script.deb.sh

sudo bash /tmp/script.deb.sh

sudo apt install gitlab-ce

sudo ufw allow http

sudo ufw allow https

sudo ufw allow OpenSSH

sudo nano /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb

sudo gitlab-ctl reconfigure

sudo nano /etc/gitlab/initial_root_password