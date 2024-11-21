How To Install and Configure GitLab on Ubuntu

GitLab is an open-source application primarily used to host Git repositories, with additional development-related features like issue tracking. It is designed to be hosted using your own infrastructure, and provides flexibility in deploying as an internal repository store for your development team, a public way to interface with users, or a means for contributors to host their own projects.
Command used
sudo apt install ca-certificates curl openssh-server postfix tzdata perl
cd /tmpcurl -LO https://packages.gitlab.com/install/repositories/gitlab/gitlab-ce/script.deb.sh
less /tmp/script.deb.sh
sudo bash /tmp/script.deb.sh
sudo apt install gitlab-ce
sudo ufw allow http
sudo ufw allow https
sudo ufw allow OpenSSH
sudo nano /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb
sudo gitlab-ctl reconfigure
sudo nano /etc/gitlab/initial_root_password