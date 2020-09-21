How to install a specific laravel version using laravel installer

PHP
#1

Hey there I using laravel installer version 4.0.3
I found some commands on stack overflow like
" laravel new blog --6.1" this was not work for me

Thank you

#2

Looking at the output of laravel --help I don’t think there is a way to do that. You could however do it using composer:

composer create-project --prefer-dist laravel/laravel:^6.1 my-project
#3

Thank @rpkamp :innocent: :+1: