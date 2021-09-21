How to insert special script into header?

Hi, I know how to insert a standard script to the body or header (changing .body or .header) depending on the case with:

document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('script')).src = 'https://url.com';

But I have a script that I need to insert into the header but it contains a var and I’m not sure how I should insert it.

<script type="text/javascript"> var _iub = _iub || []; _iub.csConfiguration = {"countryDetection":true,"reloadOnConsent":true,"consentOnContinuedBrowsing":false,"perPurposeConsent":true,"purposes":"1,2,3,4,5","lang":"en","siteId":xxxx,"cookiePolicyId":494xxxx,"cookiePolicyUrl":"https://www.iubenda.com/privacy-policy/xxxx", "banner":{ "acceptButtonDisplay":true,"customizeButtonDisplay":true,"rejectButtonDisplay":true,"position":"float-bottom-center","backgroundOverlay":true }}; </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.iubenda.com/cs/iubenda_cs.js" charset="UTF-8" async></script>

Any ideas?

Thanks.