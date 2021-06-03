How to insert dataset in AmCharts StockChart via Rest Api

Hey there I am trying to use AmCharts
of json version I found out some example on there documentations Here is Json Example but problem is that my API return data differently I mean by json objects not by array looks like below
{
"Meta Data": {
"1. Information": "Weekly Prices (open, high, low, close) and Volumes",
"2. Symbol": "IBM",
"3. Last Refreshed": "2021-06-02",
"4. Time Zone": "US/Eastern"
},
"Weekly Time Series": {
"2021-06-02": {
"1. open": "145.0000",
"2. high": "145.8300",
"3. low": "143.7500",
"4. close": "145.7200",
"5. volume": "5204371"
},
"2021-05-28": {
"1. open": "145.0600",
"2. high": "145.3900",
"3. low": "143.0400",
"4. close": "143.7400",
"5. volume": "18483838"
},
"2021-05-21": {
"1. open": "144.4400",
"2. high": "145.8000",
"3. low": "140.9200",
"4. close": "144.7400",
"5. volume": "20546126"
},
....... ..... .....
and want to load that data in chart when try to acccess them with bracket notation it gives me and error
In there example data return json like below
and here is how I try to access above data
var chart = am4core.create("chartdiv", am4charts.XYChart);
// Set up data source
chart.dataSource.url = "https://www.alphavantage.co/query?function=TIME_SERIES_WEEKLY&symbol=IBM&apikey=demo";
// Create axes
var categoryAxis = chart.xAxes.push(new am4charts.CategoryAxis());
categoryAxis.dataFields.category = "Weekly Time Series";
// Create value axis
var valueAxis = chart.yAxes.push(new am4charts.ValueAxis());
// "Weekly Time Series": {
// "2021-06-02": {
// "1. open": "145.0000",
// "2. high": "145.8300",
// "3. low": "143.7500",
// "4. close": "145.7200",
// "5. volume": "5204371"
// },
// Create series
var series1 = chart.series.push(new am4charts.LineSeries());
series1.dataFields.valueY = ["Weekly Time Series"]["2021-06-02"]["5. volume"];
series1.dataFields.categoryX = ["Weekly Time Series"]["2021-06-02"];
// series1.numberFields.categoryX = ["Weekly Time Series"];