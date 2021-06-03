How to insert dataset in AmCharts StockChart via Rest Api

Hey there I am trying to use AmCharts
of json version I found out some example on there documentations Here is Json Example but problem is that my API return data differently I mean by json objects not by array looks like below


{
  "Meta Data": {
    "1. Information": "Weekly Prices (open, high, low, close) and Volumes",
    "2. Symbol": "IBM",
    "3. Last Refreshed": "2021-06-02",
    "4. Time Zone": "US/Eastern"
  },
  "Weekly Time Series": {
    "2021-06-02": {
      "1. open": "145.0000",
      "2. high": "145.8300",
      "3. low": "143.7500",
      "4. close": "145.7200",
      "5. volume": "5204371"
    },
    "2021-05-28": {
      "1. open": "145.0600",
      "2. high": "145.3900",
      "3. low": "143.0400",
      "4. close": "143.7400",
      "5. volume": "18483838"
    },
    "2021-05-21": {
      "1. open": "144.4400",
      "2. high": "145.8000",
      "3. low": "140.9200",
      "4. close": "144.7400",
      "5. volume": "20546126"
    },
....... ..... .....

and want to load that data in chart when try to acccess them with bracket notation it gives me and error

In there example data return json like below

and here is how I try to access above data

var chart = am4core.create("chartdiv", am4charts.XYChart);

// Set up data source
chart.dataSource.url = "https://www.alphavantage.co/query?function=TIME_SERIES_WEEKLY&symbol=IBM&apikey=demo";

// Create axes
var categoryAxis = chart.xAxes.push(new am4charts.CategoryAxis());
categoryAxis.dataFields.category = "Weekly Time Series";
// Create value axis
var valueAxis = chart.yAxes.push(new am4charts.ValueAxis());
// "Weekly Time Series": {
//     "2021-06-02": {
//       "1. open": "145.0000",
//       "2. high": "145.8300",
//       "3. low": "143.7500",
//       "4. close": "145.7200",
//       "5. volume": "5204371"
//     },
// Create series
var series1 = chart.series.push(new am4charts.LineSeries());
series1.dataFields.valueY =  ["Weekly Time Series"]["2021-06-02"]["5. volume"];
series1.dataFields.categoryX = ["Weekly Time Series"]["2021-06-02"];
// series1.numberFields.categoryX = ["Weekly Time Series"];
so… make it into an array?
It’ll be easier to make that an array than make the points work individually.

(Assume the above is the variable input)
let output = [];
Object.keys(input["Weekly Time Series"]).forEach((index) => {
   output.push({...input["Weekly Time Series"][index],{"key":index}});
});
...
chart.data = output;
...
categoryAxis.dataFields.category = "key";
looks like helpful thank you so much let me try it and let you know what happens
one more thing I want to ask you that can’t we do use AmChart without converting it json object instead of array ???

hey sir I getting and error while tesing this

this is throwing some syntax error what is this and why this occurs ?

woops, missed one of the spreads.

Object.keys(input["Weekly Time Series"]).forEach((index) => {
   output.push({...input["Weekly Time Series"][index],...{"key":index}});
});

OR

Object.keys(input["Weekly Time Series"]).forEach((index) => {
   output.push({...input["Weekly Time Series"][index],"key":index});
});
