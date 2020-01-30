How to insert data in two different table simultaneously?

The posted code should be producing several php errors. Do you have php’s error_reporting set to E_ALL and display_errors set to ON, preferably in the php.ini on your system, so that php would help you by reporting and displaying all the errors it detects?

Just two of the many problems are -

There’s no assignment statement for the $task_id variable (it would be from the last insert id from the 1st query.) The copy/pasted together code is closing the database connection after the 1st query, so nothing past that point will ‘work’.

If you switch to the much simpler PDO extension and use exceptions for errors, over half of this code will disappear. You should also put the form and the form processing code on the same page. This will eliminate the doubling of logic, first setting up cryptic error values, then testing and displaying meaningful errors on a different page. This will also let you re-populate the form fields with the previously submitted values so that the user doesn’t need to keep re-entering the same data over and over.