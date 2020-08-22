How to insert an icon inside of a select list

Hello Everyone I want to insert an Icon inside of a select list just like it’s shown in the provided picture.
I’ve been searching for two days but I didn’t find a proper solution for it.
Thank You in advance.
Hi Algrinder, welcome to the forums!
I’m curious about the icon.
Is there a different langauge icon at each option, or is it a descriptive icon of the list itself?
You can’t place icons or images in a standard html select element
Usually you would use a select replacement plugin where a standard select is converted into an html list and icons can be added to a normal list. The js then takes care of displaying selected list items and at the same time updating the original select
Alternatively you could use a standard html list but then use js to allow selection and pasting values into a hidden input.
There are plenty of select replacement scripts around so just search on google and choose one that allows icons.
Thank You, In fact, it’s a descriptive icon of the list itself.
If you want specific suggestions, please post the code including CSS for the form with the select you have.
(If not, you’ll only get a general advice how to add an icon like in your picture.)
Hi there Algrinder,
Here is an example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/xxVRJWw
…and the code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/xxVRJWw
Of course, you would need to experiment with
the values to suit your image and text.
coothead
Lacking your code, the simplest solution I can think of is using a symbol as the icon in a label wrapped around the select:
Tthe Unicode symbol “Globe with meridians” as icon:
<label>🌐
<select>
<option>English</option>
<option>German</option>
<option>French</option>
</select>
</label>
CSS example:
label {
border:1px solid red;
padding: .1em .2em .2em .4em;
background-color: #333;
color: #eee;
font: bold 1.5em sans-serif;
}
select {
margin-left:.2em;
border:0 none;
background-color: inherit;
color: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
vertical-align: middle;
}
Ah ok :). I assumed you’d have a different icon for each option in the select.
The versions by @Erik_J and @coothead should have you sorted
Thank You So much, You saved My day. It finally worked. I really appreciate Your help.
Thank You Again.
Thank You Erik_J, I just tried it and it worked as I wanted it to. I really Appreciate Your time guys.
Your help meant a lot, It saved me hours.
Thank You again.
Thank You PaulOB For your interest. Erik_J and coothead solutions worked Wonderfully.