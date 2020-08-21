How to insert an icon inside of a select list

Hello Everyone I want to insert an Icon inside of a select list just like it’s shown in the provided picture.
I’ve been searching for two days but I didn’t find a proper solution for it.
Thank You in advance.
Hello Everyone I want to insert an Icon inside of a select list just like it’s shown in the provided picture.
I’ve been searching for two days but I didn’t find a proper solution for it.
Thank You in advance.
Hi Algrinder, welcome to the forums!
I’m curious about the icon.
Is there a different langauge icon at each option, or is it a descriptive icon of the list itself?
You can’t place icons or images in a standard html select element
Usually you would use a select replacement plugin where a standard select is converted into an html list and icons can be added to a normal list. The js then takes care of displaying selected list items and at the same time updating the original select
Alternatively you could use a standard html list but then use js to allow selection and pasting values into a hidden input.
There are plenty of select replacement scripts around so just search on google and choose one that allows icons.
Thank You, In fact, it’s a descriptive icon of the list itself.
If you want specific suggestions, please post the code including CSS for the form with the select you have.
(If not, you’ll only get a general advice how to add an icon like in your picture.)
Hi there Algrinder,
Here is an example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/xxVRJWw
…and the code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/xxVRJWw
Of course, you would need to experiment with
the values to suit your image and text.
coothead