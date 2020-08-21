How to insert an icon inside of a select list

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello Everyone I want to insert an Icon inside of a select list just like it’s shown in the provided picture.

I’ve been searching for two days but I didn’t find a proper solution for it.

Thank You in advance.Capture

#2

Hi Algrinder, welcome to the forums!

I’m curious about the icon.

Is there a different langauge icon at each option, or is it a descriptive icon of the list itself?

#3

You can’t place icons or images in a standard html select element

Usually you would use a select replacement plugin where a standard select is converted into an html list and icons can be added to a normal list. The js then takes care of displaying selected list items and at the same time updating the original select

Alternatively you could use a standard html list but then use js to allow selection and pasting values into a hidden input.

There are plenty of select replacement scripts around so just search on google and choose one that allows icons. :slight_smile: