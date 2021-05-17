How to insert a comma in a string

JavaScript
Hello,

I get the current date through this function
String(new Date).substring(4, 15)

Is there a way to separate the month and day with a comma?

Thanks

Between month and day or did you mean between day and year? Usually we represent dates as May 16, 2021. Just want to make sure I understand the question.

If you want it between the day and year, you can do it simply by using a Date object’s toLocaleDateString() but specifying the options…

let dt = new Date().toLocaleDateString('en-US', { year: 'numeric', month: 'long', day: 'numeric' });
console.log(dt);

If you really want the comma between the month and day, you might just need to build the date using more substring manipulation.

Here is how I might expand that out, so that the information is easily configurable and grouped together.

const localeInfo = {
  name: "en-US",
  options: {
    year: "numeric",
    month: "long",
    day: "numeric"
  }
};
function formatDate(date, localeInfo) {
  var locale = localeInfo.name;
  var options = localeInfo.options;
  return date.toLocaleDateString(locale, options);
}
const date = new Date();
const formattedDate = formatDate(date, localeInfo);
console.log(formattedDate);

https://jsfiddle.net/xponLb6r/