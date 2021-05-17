How to insert a comma in a string

Between month and day or did you mean between day and year? Usually we represent dates as May 16, 2021 . Just want to make sure I understand the question.

If you want it between the day and year, you can do it simply by using a Date object’s toLocaleDateString() but specifying the options…

let dt = new Date().toLocaleDateString('en-US', { year: 'numeric', month: 'long', day: 'numeric' }); console.log(dt);

If you really want the comma between the month and day, you might just need to build the date using more substring manipulation.