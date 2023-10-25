How to init function?

var formInit1 = ( function () { function init() { } return { init }; }()); formInit1.init() // to execute the init function

The above is called the Revealing Module Pattern

One advantage of this pattern apart from being able to organise your code into modules, is that it allows for private variables.

const formInit = (function () { // private variable let count = 0 function init() { count += 1 // increase count each time init is called } function logCount () { console.log(count); } // this will be what is assigned to formInit return { init, logCount }; }()); formInit.init() formInit.logCount() // 1 formInit.init() formInit.logCount() // 2 // count is not accesible and cannot be changed outside of the // formInit object console.log(formInit.count) // undefined console.log(count) // Uncaught ReferenceError: count is not defined

This is a little outdated, (the ‘var’ you have used is a bit of a giveaway). It is still worth learning about and I would include learning about ‘closures’.

These days you can just use modules.

BTW: I just tested your code, adding a console.log inside of the init function e.g.

function init() { console.log('I am working!!') }

and it outputed ‘I am working!!’, so it seems to work for me.