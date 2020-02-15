How to index WordPress Posts comment in google
How to index WordPress Posts comment in google
If Google can crawl the comments, then Google will index them. Whether it then displays them in search results is another matter, and one over which you have no control.
*eventually
(Don’t expect to make a comment and then google to instantly have indexed it; as you have no control over Google’s choice to display them in search results, you also have very little control over it’s choice of when to crawl and reindex your site.)
1 Like