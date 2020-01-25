How to increment the session array value?

nimasdj: nimasdj: As you said there is no need to data property so how to get session values to modify and update them as we had below?

Every time you need some data from the session, read it from the session

nimasdj: nimasdj: And how to have total item for the badge in top navbar? Should I foreach the session array to sum the total items or is there a better way?

Well, first of, you need to define “number of items in basket”. Most sites use “Number of distinct products in basket”, so that I have 5 of the same t-shirt and a pair of pants, the badge would have 2, because I have 2 distinct products, even though I’ve got 6 items.

I would however not set this value in the session, just return in. When you set it in the session you create something called a temporal coupling where you have to call one method (in this case, $cart->getTotal() ) before you call something else (in this case, $session->get('badge'); ). What is problematic about this is that when you forget to call $cart->getTotal() before $session->get('badge'); you may get an older value that is longer actual. If you always ask the shopping for its total directly you don’t have this problem.

nimasdj: nimasdj: Your code echo 'Clear cart', PHP_EOL; $cart->empty(); listCartContents($cart); Is still printing 2 × 123 as it was the previous quantity however the session was cleared correctly. So why is it printing this?

Because you cleared the session, but not $data . This is why I recommended you not to keep $data in there, it only adds confusion and has no benefit whatsoever. Either work only with $data , like I did in my MemoryCartStorage , or only work with the session, or only work with something else, but don’t mix and match.

nimasdj: nimasdj: As about your updateProductQuantity() I meant to ask if this is better to do the math as I said previously or just remove all quantities of that item and then add again with the quantity? Like this? Is there a better way?

I would also add a method to the storage to set the quantity of a product. Juggling all the math seems pointless and tedious.

With all these things, think about the use cases first. What does the user want to with the cart? Well, they might want to add stuff to it, or update the amount, or remove a product completely, stuff like that. Those are the methods you should implement on your ShoppingCart object. Which methods you need for your website depends on what interaction you allow for the user. Maybe on your website there is no option to remove n items from a product. If that’s the case, don’t create a method for that.

In any case, always try and make interaction with an object as simple as possible. Do not overcomplicate stuff, like calculating how many items should be removed to get to a certain amount and then remove that many items from a product. Just update the quantity for the product.

Always first start with the question “As a user of this object, what problem(s) would I like this object to solve for me?”. That should give you a list of methods that object should have. Once you have those you can think about implementing those methods. Starting with just coding never works in the long run if there isn’t some sort of design behind it.