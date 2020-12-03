How to increase views on Instagram's IGTV?

I think first of all you need to evaluate your video fairly. Is the quality there good, is the light bright , is there no extraneous noise, is the video edited well and is it interesting to watch it at all? If so, then great, if not, you need to start by correcting these shortcomings.

Pay attention to your followers’ opinions and reactions; this can be a pretty nice way to see what you can change and what not.

Use hashtags. Right under your video description, you will be able to post up to 30 hashtags, just like a regular post.

Choose what the best time to post is, you can find a lot of information about it in google.

Publish regularly, but don’t sacrifice quality, Publish a short version of your IGTV video as a regular Instagram video. Post a photo promoting your video; talk about it in your caption