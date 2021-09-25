How to increase my html website speed

my website speed to slow anyone give me suggestion what should be do…
Welcome to the forums, @sherlynscott.
There are several tools available to help you identify and address issues which might be contributing to slow loading. I suggest you try one of these:
https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/
1 Like
In addition to what TB says, Jump Start Web Performance is available over on SitePoint Premium which offers numerous strategies for diagnosing and fixing website speed issues.
2 Likes