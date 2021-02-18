How to include single quotes in the value of a text string

Well, all included files are indeed executable, but most of them are not written by a machine.

For example, what happens if someone enters '; die('Nope')'; as one of the credentials, then the entire site will be down. It probably will never happen, but just the idea that it might is bad enough.

An ini file would like this for example

[database] username = foo password = bar database = baz

You can read the contents using parse_ini_file.

The main advantage is that it treats data as data, it will never be executed. So even if you try to hack it like above that won’t work.