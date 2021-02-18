How to include single quotes in the value of a text string

gives me -
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '{'
$content = "’{$security_code} = “{$short_string};\n”;
gives me -
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '\'
$content = ‘$security_code = "’ .$short_string .'" '."\n";
gives me -
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '$security_code' (T_VARIABLE)
$content = "\$security_code = '".$short_string ."' " ."\n";
gives me -
$security_code = '2CE52D'
if I add another ; to the last version like this -
$content = "\$security_code = '".$short_string ."';" ."\n";
then I get -
$security_code = 'BB440D';
So this last one seems to work ok for me - as always thanks so much to all !