How to include single quotes in the value of a text string

Hi

I have a script that writes values to a php text file that works almost fine as in :-

$content = '$security_code = '. $short_string . ';'."

"; fwrite($txtfile, $content);

and writes a line to a text file as

$security_code = BA1EF7;

Only problem is I want it to write to the file as follows

$security_code = 'BA1EF7';

ie value enclosed in single quotes - any suggestions please