How to include single quotes in the value of a text string

PHP
Hi
I have a script that writes values to a php text file that works almost fine as in :-

$content = '$security_code = '. $short_string . ';'."\n";					
fwrite($txtfile, $content);

and writes a line to a text file as

$security_code = BA1EF7;

Only problem is I want it to write to the file as follows

$security_code = 'BA1EF7';

ie value enclosed in single quotes - any suggestions please

Something like this?

$content = "'{$security_code}' = "{$short_string};\n";

(Not tested - edited to add missing single quote)

Try this:


$content = ‘$security_code = "’ .$short_string .'" '."\n";


$content = "\$security_code = '".$short_string ."' "  ."\n";

Also not tested.

Edit:

This tablet editor has five types of single and five types of double quotes!!!

gives me -

Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '{'

$content = "’{$security_code} = “{$short_string};\n”;

gives me -
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '\'

$content = ‘$security_code = "’ .$short_string .'" '."\n";

gives me -

Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '$security_code' (T_VARIABLE)

$content = "\$security_code = '".$short_string ."' "  ."\n";

gives me -

$security_code = '2CE52D'

if I add another ; to the last version like this -

$content = "\$security_code = '".$short_string ."';"  ."\n";

then I get -

$security_code = 'BB440D';

So this last one seems to work ok for me - as always thanks so much to all !

No need for all the dots and extra quotes (in fact when php parses a double-quoted string containing a variable, it produces the exact same tokenized byte-code as if you had used concatenation) -

$content = "\$security_code = '$short_string';\n";
Why are you writing Php variables to a text file? What is the real problem you are trying to solve by doing this?

This, doubled.

It sounds like a solution to a problem you shouldn’t be having …

Hi guys
Well, the thing is I am trying to set some parameters that are stored and influence operation of a larger php script. However I cannot use a database in this instance. Also the settings will change depending on exactly how the script is used. I could use a config.php file but this requires the user to start editing files. In this way I can have a fixed config.php file and a settings.php created based on input that I can include when needed. No database, no sessions, and peferences are stored… It actually works very well for what I need.

Ill try that - thanks ! - tried it works great thanks !

In that case I’d still opt for some other format, like ini or even something like yaml to write and then read back and interpret, rather than write some file that will be executed. shudders

#12

Hi, can you explain the ‘shudders’ I mean congig.php gets executed as do all includes. Eventually some code will have to be executed to set variables based on the options stored. Not being argumentative but maybe I am being naive. How a would a .ini file work? Would it be secure? Do I just replace .php with.ini?

I chose a PHP file because even if it does execute someone cannot just click on it and view contents or download it. I mead config.php is often used to store sensitive info such as database connection parameters, it basically executes when called and seems to be accepted as secure.

As I say, not arguing just genuinely learning and open to all advice thank you.

Well, all included files are indeed executable, but most of them are not written by a machine.

For example, what happens if someone enters '; die('Nope')'; as one of the credentials, then the entire site will be down. It probably will never happen, but just the idea that it might is bad enough.

An ini file would like this for example

[database]
username = foo
password = bar
database = baz

You can read the contents using parse_ini_file.

The main advantage is that it treats data as data, it will never be executed. So even if you try to hack it like above that won’t work.

As for people downloading it, put it in a directory “above” your index.php or in a directory that is protected against downloads with an .htaccess file.

@kerry14 ,
Try PHP Heredoc strings because it makes complex concatenation a lot easier:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.string.php

I don’t think the '; die('Nope')'; is a problem because all the credentials are generated from my code based on yes/no answers or tick boxes.

But … I did NOT even KNOW about .ini files or parse_ini_file - that is most interesting and informative !

I certainly will do - thanks again to you both !

That is because you naively think that a user has to use your form to submit a POST request. Your form is not the only way to submit data to your app.

I looked at “ini” files and also setting and putting environment variables:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.putenv.php
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.getenv.php

Conclusion

I’m busy with setting environment variables for a common application that is used on three different sites and setting variables is becoming clumsy.

I read somewhere that setting constants is a lot faster and now also accepts arrays I’ve decided to revamp the way I used to define constants. The idea is that it is a lot simpler while developing to test the current site settings.

Demo to setting site PHP CONSTs

// file: config.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);

if( 0 ): // site_000.com
  define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'asdf-000', 
       'two_002'   => 'asdf-000', 
       'three_003' => 'asdf-000', 
      )
    );
elseif(0) :  // site_001.com
  define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'ASDF-001', 
       'two_002'   => 'ASDF-001', 
       'three_003' => 'ASDF-001', 
      )
    );
elseif(0) : // site_002.com
  define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'qwerty-002', 
       'two_002'   => 'qwerty-002', 
       'three_003' => 'qwerty-002', 
      )
    );
else : // site_DEFAULT.com
   define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'DEFAULT_003', 
       'two_002'   => 'DEFAULT_003', 
       'three_003' => 'DEFAULT_003', 
      )
    );
endif;

fred( aENV, 'aENV' );

//===================================================
function fred($val='Nothing passed', $title=NULL)
{
 $title = $title 
        ? 'Title ==> ' .$title 
        : '$title ==> Yes we have not $title' ;

 echo '<br><hr><pre>' .$title .'<br>';
  print_r($val);
 echo '<pre><hr><br>';
}
//===================================================

Output:

Title ==> aENV
Array
(
    [one_001] => DEFAULT_003
    [two_002] => DEFAULT_003
    [three_003] => DEFAULT_003
)