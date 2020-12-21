How to include primary in another table

Hello all,

I have run into a problem that appears to not be a problem for anyone else. I believe I have narrowed the problem down to this issue. I have a php class that inserts an array of items into a table. I also need it to insert the primary key (id) from a users table into a foreign key (user_id) in an aboutuser table. I am able to successfully do EITHER an insertion of the data, OR an insertion of the primary key. I can not seem to do them both. I have experimented with ‘transactions’ (shown below) and a slew of other things, but I am still unable to complete both tasks. According to mysql manual, I must use LAST_INSERT_ID() simultaneously with the insertion of the input data, otherwise the resulting user_id will be zero(which I unfortunately had a longterm problem with). Can anyone help with this issue? I will paste the PHP class script below. If more code is needed for you to investigate please let me know what you need.

public function insert_aboutuser($table, $fields = array()) { try { $this->_mypdo->beginTransaction(); $keys = array_keys($fields); $values = ''; $x = 1; foreach($fields as $field) { $values .= '?'; if($x < count($fields)) { $values .= ', '; } $x++; } //These are the two queries that need to be completed together $sql = "INSERT INTO aboutuser (`" . implode('`, `', $keys) . " , user_id`) VALUES ({$values})"; $sql2 = "INSERT INTO aboutuser (`user_id`) VALUES (LAST_INSERT_ID())"; $this->_mypdo->commit(); } catch (PDOException $e) { $this->_mypdo->rollBack(); die($e->getMessage()); } if(!$this->query($sql, $fields)->error()) { return true; } return false; }