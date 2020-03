How to include custom PHP Script into .PHTML file

I am not familiar with hacking Magento code or templates. But I know PHP can be picky about headers being already sent.

PHP can do code server-side and output HTML. While “inside of” PHP, i.e. … <?php echo "Flynn's in"; ?> … one needs to echo or otherwise tell PHP to “send this in the response”. While “outside of” PHP, text is treated as text, not PHP code. It is automatically treated as output without explicit instructions to do so.

Perhaps what is missing is a better understanding of HTTP, response headers in particular. Once PHP sends any HTML - including even a single whitespace - HTTP headers are sent something like “text/html is on the way”. So later on in the code you will have trouble sending something like “no text/html is on the way, go here instead”.

IMHO, the best approach is to put the header() before any HTML is output