How to include a count of 0 in a Having statement (SSMS)

Databases
1

I only have very basic SQL knowledge, and I am uncertain how to alter an existing script to provide the results I need.

I am trying to do a query that will look to see if the resultant matches are 0 or 1, however it only shows matches of 1. There are matches of 0 which should be showing, but are not. I am guessing that it has to do with either the Having or the Count clause, likely not accounting for a result of 0, as being a match.

Could someone please suggest what I would need to change to achieve what I am looking for.

BR_CTE
   ( MasterPatronId )
As ( Select lt.MasterPatronId
       From LastBRTransactionDate_CTE lt
       Join BRTransaction_CTE          t On t.MasterPatronId = lt.MasterPatronId
                                        And t.TransactionDate Between dbo.FN_Start_of_Day(DateAdd(year, -5, lt.TransactionDate))
                                                                  And dbo.FN_End_of_Day(lt.TransactionDate)
      Where lt.TransactionDate >= @x_Five_Years_Previous
      Group By lt.MasterPatronId
     Having Count(Distinct t.ReportId) < 2 ) -- Check if only has 0 or 1 transactions in last 5 years.
2

You need to change the “JOIN“ (which is an inner join and therefor only returns a row if the patron has an report) to an „LEFT JOIN“ which also returns the patron id if there are no reports on it.

3

I have now tried amending the Join to Left Join, however it is still returning the same results.