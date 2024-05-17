How to include a count of 0 in a Having statement (SSMS)

I only have very basic SQL knowledge, and I am uncertain how to alter an existing script to provide the results I need.
I am trying to do a query that will look to see if the resultant matches are 0 or 1, however it only shows matches of 1. There are matches of 0 which should be showing, but are not. I am guessing that it has to do with either the Having or the Count clause, likely not accounting for a result of 0, as being a match.
Could someone please suggest what I would need to change to achieve what I am looking for.
BR_CTE
( MasterPatronId )
As ( Select lt.MasterPatronId
From LastBRTransactionDate_CTE lt
Join BRTransaction_CTE t On t.MasterPatronId = lt.MasterPatronId
And t.TransactionDate Between dbo.FN_Start_of_Day(DateAdd(year, -5, lt.TransactionDate))
And dbo.FN_End_of_Day(lt.TransactionDate)
Where lt.TransactionDate >= @x_Five_Years_Previous
Group By lt.MasterPatronId
Having Count(Distinct t.ReportId) < 2 ) -- Check if only has 0 or 1 transactions in last 5 years.