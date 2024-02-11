How to improve website table of contents

I have completed the draft of an article for my website. My questions are only about the table of contents. When a question in the table of contents is selected, the proper answer in the content below is provided. But the content above the answer in not visible. In other words only a partial web page is given. This results in a large white space at the bottom of the page. There are 21 questions in my table of contents. The farther down the list a selection is made, the greater the amount of content is cut off, and the larger the white space at the bottom of the page.

A reader is not able to scroll to the top of the page using for example, a pc mouse. In addition the browser back button does not work properly. It doesn’t go back to the same place as before the selection is made using the table of contents. It stays on the page rendered after the table of contents selection is made.

I have added “back to top” links positioned after each answer, that work properly. But I do not want readers to be restricted to using those. Based on normal website usage I’m sure that the current set up will be confusing to some people. How can I change my code to resolve these issues? How can I code my page so that the full web page is rendered, while directing the reader to the item selected in the table of contents?

https://notesolutions.us/21questionsaboutprivatemortgagenotebuyers.html