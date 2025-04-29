How to improve SEO for website?

I have a website created to practice web building and improve SEO. There are so many SEO metrics apps and I don’t know which one is the best to use? Are there any cool plugins in wordpress that help website work well?
Please suggest me some.
My website is : suachuadienlanhganday. It is a kind of service about repairing electrical appliances.
For tracking SEO metrics, I would recommend starting simple & then layering in more tools as you grow.
Here are a few suggestions that work really well especially if you are using WordPress:
-
Rank Math SEO: It helps you optimize your posts for SEO. It offers great on-page suggestions & even builds your sitemap automatically.
-
Yoast SEO: It is perfect for learning SEO fundamentals because it gives you clear, color-coded feedback on your pages.
-
Google Site Kit: It directly connects your site to Google Analytics, Search Console, PageSpeed Insights & more.
-
WP Rocket: this plugin can boost load times & improve website speed
Good Luck