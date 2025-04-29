How to improve SEO for website?

Get Started
1

I have a website created to practice web building and improve SEO. There are so many SEO metrics apps and I don’t know which one is the best to use? Are there any cool plugins in wordpress that help website work well?
Please suggest me some.
My website is : suachuadienlanhganday. It is a kind of service about repairing electrical appliances.

2

For tracking SEO metrics, I would recommend starting simple & then layering in more tools as you grow.

Here are a few suggestions that work really well especially if you are using WordPress:

  1. Rank Math SEO: It helps you optimize your posts for SEO. It offers great on-page suggestions & even builds your sitemap automatically.

  2. Yoast SEO: It is perfect for learning SEO fundamentals because it gives you clear, color-coded feedback on your pages.

  3. Google Site Kit: It directly connects your site to Google Analytics, Search Console, PageSpeed Insights & more.

  4. WP Rocket: this plugin can boost load times & improve website speed

Good Luck