How to improve pagespeed website?

Hi @cetedu and a warm welcome to the forum.

I notice the site is using a validated AmpProject.org which makes both mobile and desktop sites render content above the fold very quickly. CDN Caching is also used to improve rendering performance and does not rely on your server’s geographic location or speed. It looks as though the site slowness is due to content…

Perhaps try a low quality hero/splash image at the top of the page and move the amp-image slider further down the page which will help in quickly rendering above the fold content.

Gtmetrix results suggest some minor improvements which may improve performance and must be worth trying.