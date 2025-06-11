How to Improve Mobile Responsiveness for a Storage Service Website with CSS?

smartbox01691: smartbox01691: I’m using basic HTML and CSS, with some Flexbox and media queries, but I’m not sure if I’m structuring things efficiently. My questions:

What I am seeing is a lot of floats being used rather than flexbox. Just looking overall it seems to me the HTML could be refactored and simplified — there is a lot of nesting.

Flexbox could be used for your header/nav sections, which would allow for better alignment. For the main sections like services maybe CSS grid could be used with a mobile first approach. There are 8 services listed, two columns doesn’t work for mobile (too small), but would viewers want to scroll through all 8 services? Not sure what to suggest there.

Overall CSS flexbox and grid would make for more robust responsive styling.